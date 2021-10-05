Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 2021 Nobel Prize for medicine helps unravel mysteries about how the body senses temperature and pressure

By Steven D. Munger, Professor of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Florida
Share this article
The joint award recognizes the long road to deciphering the biology behind the brain’s ability to sense its surroundings – work that paves the way for a number of medical and biological breakthroughs.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We speak a lot of languages in Canada — elections should reflect our diversity
~ How fussy eating and changing environments led to the diversity of sharks today (and spelled the end for megalodon)
~ Nobel prize: why climate modellers deserved the physics award – they've been proved right again and again
~ The COVID-zero strategy may be past its use-by date, but New Zealand still has a vaccination advantage
~ 'Singing up Country': reawakening the Black Duck Songline, across 300km in Australia's southeast
~ How fussy eating and changing environments led to the diversity of sharks today (and spelled the end for megaladon)
~ Will COVID vaccinations be mandatory for places of worship? It could depend what state you're in
~ Physical distancing at school is a challenge. Here are 5 ways to keep our children safer
~ Tired of lockdown rules? Our analysis shows most Australians have curbed mixing and helped suppress COVID
~ 5 reasons why the Morrison government needs a net-zero target, not just a flimsy plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter