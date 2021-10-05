'Singing up Country': reawakening the Black Duck Songline, across 300km in Australia's southeast
By Robert S. Fuller, Adjunct fellow, Western Sydney University
Graham Moore, Yuin Elder, Indigenous Knowledge
Jodi Edwards, Tutor, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Sydney
Most of our knowledge on songlines comes from central and northern Australia. Now, a songline from north Victoria, reaching up the NSW coast is being reawakened.
