Human Rights Observatory

How fussy eating and changing environments led to the diversity of sharks today (and spelled the end for megaladon)

By Mohamad Bazzi, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Zurich
Nicolas Campione, Senior lecturer, University of New England
Sharks have been around for more than 400 million years — but not all sharks are equally resilient to changes around them. Why do some groups thrive, while others dwindle?


