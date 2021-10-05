Tired of lockdown rules? Our analysis shows most Australians have curbed mixing and helped suppress COVID
By Christopher Baker, Research Fellow in Statistics for Biosecurity Risk, The University of Melbourne
Freya Shearer, Research Fellow, Epidemic Decision Support, The University of Melbourne
James McCaw, Professor in Mathematical Biology, The University of Melbourne
Nick Golding, Professor, Curtin School of Population Health, Curtin University
There have been some very public examples of ‘compliance fatigue’. But tracking behaviour shows Australians have been responding to rules and perceived risks – and all our efforts matter.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 5, 2021