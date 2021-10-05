Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 reasons why the Morrison government needs a net-zero target, not just a flimsy plan

By Ian Lowe, Emeritus Professor, School of Science, Griffith University
Reaching net-zero emissions will require intense policy focus, private investment and clear accountability – conditions only a firm numerical target can provide.


© The Conversation -


