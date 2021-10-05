Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Virtual reality may help us develop empathy for oceans and marine life

By Jessica Blythe, Assistant Professor, Environmental Sustainability Research Centre, Brock University
Colette Wabnitz, Research Associate, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, University of British Columbia
Gary Pickering, Professor, Biological Sciences and Psychology, Brock University
Julia Baird, Assistant Professor and Canada Research Chair in Human Dimensions of Water Resources and Water Resilience, Brock University
Kirsty L Nash, Research Fellow, Marine Ecology, University of Tasmania
Nathan Bennett, Research Associate, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, University of British Columbia
Empathy is an important factor in getting people to act on environmental issues. Virtual reality can bring oceans closer to home for those who can’t experience the wealth of marine ecosystems.


© The Conversation -


