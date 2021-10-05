Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Body Should Stand with Yemeni People

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Still from a video showing the crater where a Houthi missile struck in Marib city on March 16, 2021, and damage to surrounding vehicles and buildings. © 2021 Eyad Almsqry The latest report by the United Nations Group of Eminent Experts (GEE) on Yemen details “over six years of unnecessary suffering” by people in the country. First established by the UN Human Rights Council in 2017, the group is the only international, impartial, and independent body reporting on rights violations and abuses in Yemen. Now, despite the gravity of the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nobel prize: why climate modellers deserved the physics award – they've been proved right again and again
~ The COVID-zero strategy may be past its use-by date, but New Zealand still has a vaccination advantage
~ 'Singing up Country': reawakening the Black Duck Songline, across 300km in Australia's southeast
~ How fussy eating and changing environments led to the diversity of sharks today (and spelled the end for megaladon)
~ Will COVID vaccinations be mandatory for places of worship? It could depend what state you're in
~ Physical distancing at school is a challenge. Here are 5 ways to keep our children safer
~ Tired of lockdown rules? Our analysis shows most Australians have curbed mixing and helped suppress COVID
~ 5 reasons why the Morrison government needs a net-zero target, not just a flimsy plan
~ How Canada compares to welfare states in COVID-19 cases and deaths
~ What's in the Pandora Papers? And why does South Dakota feature so heavily?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter