Human Rights Observatory

South Africa needs to up its game when it comes to financial inclusion for women

By Tinuade Adekunbi Ojo, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Johannesburg
The financial gap between men and women is a global problem. It’s a problem because excluding women financially prevents them from participating and contributing to society’s social and economic activities. This is bad for women, and for society.

In South Africa, the government has put in place different measures to address gender equality. But policies on financial inclusion have always been generalised and not gender specific. Financial…


© The Conversation -


