Human Rights Observatory

South Africa is tightening its rules around executive pay, but gaps remain

By Nadia Mans-Kemp, Academic in the Department of Business Management, Stellenbosch University
South Africa has a large, and growing, wage gap. The pay gap between executives and employees at the lowest end of the pay scale is increasing. This has seen an increase in shareholder interest in director pay.

South Africa has the highest wage inequality in the world, with a Gini coefficient of 0.639. It is, therefore,…


