Human Rights Observatory

Sats – why bringing back tests for 14-year-olds could help disadvantaged students

By Stephen Gorard, Professor of Education and Public Policy, Durham University
Nadia Siddiqui, Research Fellow in the School of Education, Durham University
The UK government is reportedly considering bringing back national curriculum tests (known as Sats) for 14-year-olds in England. The reasons cited were that, without formal assessment to mark the end of key stage three (KS3 – years seven, eight and nine of secondary school) children were…


