Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Home child care in Canada should be affordable, high-quality — and licensed

By Petr Varmuza, Assistant researcher, Perlman Lab, Ontario Institute for the Studies of Education, University of Toronto
Linda A. White, RBC Chair and Professor, Department of Political Science and Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, University of Toronto
Michal Perlman, Professor of Applied Psychology and Human Development, University of Toronto
A renewed model for oversight and support of all home child-care providers would ensure that our society’s youngest and most vulnerable people have access to safe and higher-quality home child care.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


