Home child care in Canada should be affordable, high-quality — and licensed
By Petr Varmuza, Assistant researcher, Perlman Lab, Ontario Institute for the Studies of Education, University of Toronto
Linda A. White, RBC Chair and Professor, Department of Political Science and Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, University of Toronto
Michal Perlman, Professor of Applied Psychology and Human Development, University of Toronto
A renewed model for oversight and support of all home child-care providers would ensure that our society’s youngest and most vulnerable people have access to safe and higher-quality home child care.
- Tuesday, October 5, 2021