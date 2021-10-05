Tolerance.ca
Climate change: convincing people to pay to tackle it is hard – treating it like a pension could help

By David Comerford, Senior Lecturer of Economics and Behavioural Science, University of Stirling
Energy prices across the world have soared in recent weeks, hitting households and businesses hard. Combined with the costs of dealing with the pandemic, this may make political leaders think twice about making the case for expensive environmental policies that could further raise taxes or bills at next month’s COP26 global climate…


