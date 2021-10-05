Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel prize: why climate modellers deserve physics award – they've been proved right again and again

By Pushp Raj Tiwari, Research Fellow, Centre for Atmospheric and Climate Physics Research, University of Hertfordshire
This year’s Nobel prize in physics has been split between Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi. While Parisi is a theoretical physicist, the other two are climate modellers whose work laid the foundations of our understanding of how carbon dioxide would shape the climate.

This award couldn’t be more timely, as the most recent IPCC…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


