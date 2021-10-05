Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel Prize: how chili peppers helped researchers uncover how humans feel pain

By Francis McGlone, Professor in Neuroscience, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
Think about how often we sense touch or temperature. Perhaps its the warmth we feel when we hold a coffee cup, or the comfort we feel when hugging a loved one – these sensations are integral to our everyday lives and how we interact with our world. These sensations are all part of our somatosensory system, which is responsible for many different sensations – including temperature, touch, body position and movement, pain and itch. Some might say that the combined effects of our somatosensory system are the very essence of what it is to connect to the world around us, and to experience it.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pas de souci! The French war on saying ‘no worries’
~ Police killings of civilians in the US have been undercounted by more than half in official statistics
~ The brutal trade in enslaved people within the US has been largely whitewashed out of history
~ Century-old racist US Supreme Court cases still rule over millions of Americans
~ California's latest offshore oil spill could fuel pressure to end oil production statewide
~ Why improvisation is the future in an AI-dominated world
~ How Theranos' faulty blood tests got to market – and what that shows about gaps in FDA regulation
~ Ce que signifie le retour de Gbagbo en politique pour la Côte d'Ivoire
~ Ecuador prison riot: 118 killed as gang violence spirals out of control in Latin America's jails
~ Qatar: Ensure Fair Trial of Ex-Qatar 2022 Official
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter