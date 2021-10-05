Police killings of civilians in the US have been undercounted by more than half in official statistics
By Moshen Naghavi, Professor of Health Metric Science at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington
Eve Wool, Research Manager at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington
Fablina Sharara, Researcher at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington
Research found that police officers killed more than 30,000 people from 1980 to 2018 – 17,000 more than official federal data suggests.
