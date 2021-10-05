Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police killings of civilians in the US have been undercounted by more than half in official statistics

By Moshen Naghavi, Professor of Health Metric Science at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington
Eve Wool, Research Manager at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington
Fablina Sharara, Researcher at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington
Research found that police officers killed more than 30,000 people from 1980 to 2018 – 17,000 more than official federal data suggests.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


