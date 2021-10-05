Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Theranos' faulty blood tests got to market – and what that shows about gaps in FDA regulation

By Ana Santos Rutschman, Assistant Professor of Law, Saint Louis University
One of the most high-profile trials of the year is underway to decide whether Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes defrauded patients and investors.

Her blood testing startup, once valued at almost US$10 billion, was based on a seemingly revolutionary premise. Company executives promised investors, and later business partners…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


