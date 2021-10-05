Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Scruffy Boris Johnson's 'man of the people' look is part of a long British tradition

By Dominic Janes, Professor of Modern History, Keele University
It’s often suggested that UK prime minister Boris Johnson uses his distinctive hair as a political device. His trademark untameable mane disarms critics and belies his powerful position. A quick ruffle when the cameras are on enables Johnson to assume the role of a casual “man of the people”, especially when the look is completed with a rumpled suit and a barely-tucked-in shirt.

His style sets him apart from other politicians, most of whom make great efforts to look perfectly groomed…


