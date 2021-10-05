Tolerance.ca
How COVID deaths compare with other deaths in the UK – latest numbers

By Colin Angus, Research Fellow in the Sheffield Alcohol Research Group, University of Sheffield
COVID restrictions in England were lifted on July 19, and although COVID cases are currently soaring in schoolchildren and their parents’ age group, many feel that the worst of the pandemic is now over. Thanks to the tremendous effectiveness of COVID vaccines, further lockdowns seem unlikely. However, a look at recent mortality data reveals that everything is not yet back to normal.

Since the start of July, almost 13,000 more deaths have been registered in England and Wales than the average for the same period in 2015-19. The week ending September 24 saw 1,420 excess deaths. These numbers…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


