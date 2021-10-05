Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccines: how to speed up rollout in poorer countries

By Sarah Schiffling, Senior Lecturer in Supply Chain Management, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
The world will soon have enough doses to get all adults double vaccinated, yet less than 3% of people in low-income countries have had a single vaccine dose.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Scruffy Boris Johnson's 'man of the people' look is part of a long British tradition
~ How COVID deaths compare with other deaths in the UK – latest numbers
~ Trial of 100-year-old man in Germany: why Nazi war crimes take so long to prosecute
~ View from The Hill: Don't play 'shakedown' with me, Morrison tells Queensland
~ Canada: Disastrous Impact of Extreme Heat
~ Global Times pro-regime media boss threatens "wild dog" RSF with "Chinese stick"
~ Your rights under Victoria's 'authorised worker' vaccine mandate: an expert explains
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Signs are Scott Morrison wants to avoid Glasgow
~ What caused the unprecedented Facebook outage? The few clues point to a problem from within
~ Energy burst from most distant known galaxy might have been a satellite orbiting Earth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter