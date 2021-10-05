Tolerance.ca
Your rights under Victoria's 'authorised worker' vaccine mandate: an expert explains

By Giuseppe Carabetta, Senior Lecturer, Sydney University Business School, University of Sydney
Racing to hit vaccination targets and lift the restrictions making Melbourne the world’s most locked-down city, the Victorian government has mandated COVID vaccinations for an estimated 1.25 million of the state’s 3.5 million workers.

The order applies to all “authorised providers” and “authorised workers” whose work requires contact with others. By October 15 they must show proof they have received or booked their first vaccination, or have a medical…


© The Conversation -


