Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Signs are Scott Morrison wants to avoid Glasgow

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As well as Michelle Grattan’s usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversations’s politics team.

In this week’s episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss the dramatic changing of the guard in NSW and the fallout from ICAC’s announcement of its investigation into Gladys Berejiklian for the debate about a federal integrity commission.

They also canvass the increasing signs Scott Morrison…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Global Times pro-regime media boss threatens "wild dog" RSF with "Chinese stick"
~ Your rights under Victoria's 'authorised worker' vaccine mandate: an expert explains
~ What caused the unprecedented Facebook outage? The few clues point to a problem from within
~ Energy burst from most distant known galaxy might have been a satellite orbiting Earth
~ Ensuring All Iraqis with Disabilities Are Able to Vote
~ If I could go anywhere: the deep mountains and mysterious valleys of Tokyo's Nezu Museum
~ Only 3.8% of Australian aged care homes would meet new mandatory minimum staffing standards: new research
~ Italy increasingly armed, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Global internet freedoGlobal internet freedom trends in Turkey and South Caucasus, new report
~ In a lockdown, where does work end and parenting begin? Welcome to the brave new world of ‘zigzag working’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter