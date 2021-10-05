Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Energy burst from most distant known galaxy might have been a satellite orbiting Earth

By Christopher Lovell, Postdoctoral Researcher in Astronomy, University of Hertfordshire
The cosmos is the stage for a variety of giant explosions. These include stellar flares, where stars suddenly release magnetic energy; and neutron star mergers, where two dense stars collide together. But one class of explosions outshines the rest: gamma ray bursts are the most energetic explosions seen in the universe.

Gamma rays are one of the most energetic forms of light, and gamma ray bursts release almost unimaginable quantities of them. First discovered during the cold war – by military satellites searching for the signs of nuclear tests in the upper atmosphere –


© The Conversation -


