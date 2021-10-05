Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ensuring All Iraqis with Disabilities Are Able to Vote

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A voter who uses a wheelchair at a polling place in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, on May 12, 2018. © 2018 Safin Hamed/AFP via Getty Images Next week, Iraq will hold parliamentary elections, but many people with disabilities are effectively denied their right to vote due to discriminatory legislation and inaccessible polling places. Iraq, plagued by decades of violence and war, has one of the world’s largest populations of people with disabilities. Ahead of the elections, Human Rights Watch is urging Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Global Times pro-regime media boss threatens "wild dog" RSF with "Chinese stick"
~ Your rights under Victoria's 'authorised worker' vaccine mandate: an expert explains
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Signs are Scott Morrison wants to avoid Glasgow
~ What caused the unprecedented Facebook outage? The few clues point to a problem from within
~ Energy burst from most distant known galaxy might have been a satellite orbiting Earth
~ If I could go anywhere: the deep mountains and mysterious valleys of Tokyo's Nezu Museum
~ Only 3.8% of Australian aged care homes would meet new mandatory minimum staffing standards: new research
~ Italy increasingly armed, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Global internet freedoGlobal internet freedom trends in Turkey and South Caucasus, new report
~ In a lockdown, where does work end and parenting begin? Welcome to the brave new world of ‘zigzag working’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter