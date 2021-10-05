Tolerance.ca
In a lockdown, where does work end and parenting begin? Welcome to the brave new world of ‘zigzag working’

By Candice Harris, Professor of Management, Auckland University of Technology
Jarrod Haar, Professor of Human Resource Management, Auckland University of Technology
Has COVID rendered concepts such as “work-life conflict” or “work-life balance” redundant? Maybe we need new ways to describe and navigate the new pandemic reality.


