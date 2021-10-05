Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccination status – when your medical information is private and when it's not

By Megan Prictor, Senior Research Fellow in Law, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Some people feel uneasy about sharing their COVID vaccination status and cite their right to privacy. The law defines when and how information can be collected and when public health trumps privacy.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Global Times pro-regime media boss threatens "wild dog" RSF with "Chinese stick"
~ Your rights under Victoria's 'authorised worker' vaccine mandate: an expert explains
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Signs are Scott Morrison wants to avoid Glasgow
~ What caused the unprecedented Facebook outage? The few clues point to a problem from within
~ Energy burst from most distant known galaxy might have been a satellite orbiting Earth
~ Ensuring All Iraqis with Disabilities Are Able to Vote
~ If I could go anywhere: the deep mountains and mysterious valleys of Tokyo's Nezu Museum
~ Only 3.8% of Australian aged care homes would meet new mandatory minimum staffing standards: new research
~ Italy increasingly armed, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Global internet freedoGlobal internet freedom trends in Turkey and South Caucasus, new report
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter