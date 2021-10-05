Only 3.8% of Australian aged care homes would meet new mandatory minimum staffing standards: new research
By Nicole Sutton, Senior Lecturer in Accounting, University of Technology Sydney
Deborah Parker, Professor of Nursing Aged Care (Dementia), University of Technology Sydney
Nelson Ma, Senior Lecturer, University of Technology Sydney
One of the most significant outcomes from the aged care royal commission was the federal government’s commitment this year to mandate minimum staffing levels in residential aged care homes by 2023.
Our study, published today, shows only a tiny fraction of aged care homes would already comply with the new requirements.
Substantial increases in staffing will be needed across the sector, placing even more pressure on an industry already struggling to meet the needs of a growing number of Australians.
- Tuesday, October 5, 2021