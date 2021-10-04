Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Comment le changement climatique a contribué à la crise alimentaire à Madagascar

By Chris Funk, Director of the Climate Hazards Center, University of California Santa Barbara
L'ONU a annoncé que Madagascar est sur le point de connaître la première « famine liée au changement climatique » à l’échelle mondiale. Des dizaines de milliers de personnes souffrent de la faim, qui a atteint des niveaux << catastrophiques >>. Chris Funk, spécialiste des aléas climatiques, nous explique les causes de cette situation.

Quelle a été l'ampleur de la sécheresse à Madagascar ?


Au cours des six dernières années à Madagascar, cinq saisons des pluies ont été…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


