Human Rights Observatory

Alzheimer's, related disorders and language: How we talk about 'dementia' is key to building community bridges

By Arnaud Francioni, Research Assistant, School of Physical & Occupational Therapy, McGill University
Melissa Park, Associate professor, School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, McGill University
Patricia Belchior, Associate professor, School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, McGill University
Thomas Valente, Professor, Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, University of Southern California
Arts-related activities for people living with Alzheimer’s and other related disorders could improve people’s quality of life, but collaborating in communities requires a common language.


© The Conversation -


