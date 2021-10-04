Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In cities, dangerous heat exposure has tripled since the 1980s, with the poor most at risk

By Cascade Tuholske, Postdoctoral Research Scientist, Center for International Earth Science Information Network (CIESIN), Columbia Climate School, Columbia University
Chris Funk, Director of the Climate Hazards Center, University of California Santa Barbara
Kathryn Grace, Associate Professor of Geography, Environment and Society, University of Minnesota
Hot, humid population centers are becoming epicenters of heat risk as climate changes worsens. It’s calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly reduces poverty.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


