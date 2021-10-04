In cities, dangerous heat exposure has tripled since the 1980s, with the poor most at risk
By Cascade Tuholske, Postdoctoral Research Scientist, Center for International Earth Science Information Network (CIESIN), Columbia Climate School, Columbia University
Chris Funk, Director of the Climate Hazards Center, University of California Santa Barbara
Kathryn Grace, Associate Professor of Geography, Environment and Society, University of Minnesota
Hot, humid population centers are becoming epicenters of heat risk as climate changes worsens. It’s calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly reduces poverty.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 4, 2021