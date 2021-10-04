Tolerance.ca
Australians need more protection against genetic discrimination: health experts

By Jane Tiller, Ethical, Legal & Social Adviser - Public Health Genomics, Monash University
Paul Lacaze, Head, Public Health Genomics Program, Monash University
Genomic testing — the ability to read an individual’s genetic code and identify their risk of conditions such as cancer — has opened up huge possibilities in personalised medicine.

But it has also introduced serious ethical challenges. Particularly, there is the danger of life insurance companies using such information to discriminate against those at higher risk of conditions.

Canada, Britain and most European countries have already banned or restricted life insurers from using genetic test results.

Australia’s response so far has been mostly to leave it…


© The Conversation -


