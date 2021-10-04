Testing high-touch surfaces in grocery stores for COVID-19
By Maleeka Singh, PhD Student, Food Science, University of Guelph
Lawrence Goodridge, Professor, food safety, University of Guelph
Maria G. Corradini, Associate Professor - Arrell Chair in Food Quality, University of Guelph
Robert Hanner, Professor, Department of Integrative Biology, University of Guelph
Steven Newmaster, Professor, Department of Integrative Biology, University of Guelph
The risk of COVID-19 exposure from high-touch surfaces within grocery stores is low if physical distancing guidelines and recommended cleaning protocols are followed.
