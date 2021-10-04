Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fuel shortages: could the UK switch to E10 petrol be the underlying cause?

By Luc Muyldermans, Associate Professor in Operations Management, University of Nottingham
Bart MacCarthy, Professor of Operations Management, University of Nottingham
The long queues and forecourt closures have been blamed on lorry driver shortages and panic buying. But is that the whole story?


