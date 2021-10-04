Tolerance.ca
BepiColombo's first close-up pictures of Mercury's surface hint at answers to the planet's secrets

By David Rothery, Professor of Planetary Geosciences, The Open University
The BepiColombo spacecraft – a joint project by the European and Japanese space agencies – swung by its destination planet Mercury in the early hours of October 2 2021. Passing within just 200km of the surface of Mercury, it sent back some spectacular pictures.

For those of us who have worked for a decade or more on this mission, there could hardly…


