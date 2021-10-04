Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Change what South African men think of women to combat their violent behaviour

By Christopher Isike, Professor of African Politics and International Relations , University of Pretoria
The problem of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa is structural and fuelled by inequalities that transect race, class, gender, sexuality and age.


