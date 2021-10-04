Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is the resource curse hard-baked into African economies? China's approach hints that it may not be

By Daniel Ofoe Chachu, Research Fellow, Institute of Political Science (Political Economy and Development Group), University of Zurich
Edward Nketiah-Amponsah, Associate Professor, Department of Economics , University of Ghana
Share this article
Countries with abundant natural resources – gold, diamonds, crude oil– often fail to transform that advantage into favourable development outcomes. This is known as the natural resource curse. Countries like Nigeria, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo are often cited as examples.

Several explanations have been offered for the resource course. These include the lack of government accountability usually…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ BepiColombo's first close-up pictures of Mercury's surface hint at answers to the planet's secrets
~ Refugee aid should be about achieving self-reliance: how we're measuring it
~ Change what South African men think of women to combat their violent behaviour
~ Pandora papers: 'it's time to pursue lawyers and accountants who enable tax evasion' – offshore tax expert Q&A
~ From dragonflies to kingfishers: the science behind nature's brilliant blues
~ The creature that inspired Pikachu is being blamed for an ecological crisis – but it may be innocent
~ Children on individual education plans: What parents need to know, and 4 questions they should ask
~ Environmentalists must pressure the Indian government to take action on climate
~ Universal credit: what the £20 a week cut will mean for hundreds of thousands of households
~ The Taliban aren't taking Afghanistan back to the middle ages – they're subverting Islam's sound medieval legal principles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter