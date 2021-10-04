Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why some college sports are often out of reach for students from low-income families

By Kirsten Hextrum, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, University of Oklahoma
Chris Knoester, Associate Professor of Sociology, The Ohio State University
James Tompsett, PhD Candidate, The Ohio State University
Share this article
Students who come from families that are more well-off financially have an advantage in their quest to become a college athlete, researchers have found.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ BepiColombo's first close-up pictures of Mercury's surface hint at answers to the planet's secrets
~ Refugee aid should be about achieving self-reliance: how we're measuring it
~ Change what South African men think of women to combat their violent behaviour
~ Is the resource curse hard-baked into African economies? China's approach hints that it may not be
~ Pandora papers: 'it's time to pursue lawyers and accountants who enable tax evasion' – offshore tax expert Q&A
~ From dragonflies to kingfishers: the science behind nature's brilliant blues
~ The creature that inspired Pikachu is being blamed for an ecological crisis – but it may be innocent
~ Children on individual education plans: What parents need to know, and 4 questions they should ask
~ Environmentalists must pressure the Indian government to take action on climate
~ Universal credit: what the £20 a week cut will mean for hundreds of thousands of households
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter