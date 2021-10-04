Five years after largest marine heatwave on record hit northern California coast, many warm–water species have stuck around
By Erica Nielsen, Postdoctoral Researcher in Marine Biology, University of California, Davis
Sam Walkes, PhD Student in Ecology, University of California, Davis
The Blob, a long-lasting mass of warm water, sat off the Pacific coast of North America for years, bringing new species to formerly cold waters. What allows some to survive while others fade away?
