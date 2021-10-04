Puerto Rico has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build a clean energy grid – but FEMA plans to spend $9.4 billion on fossil fuel infrastructure instead
By Patrick Parenteau, Professor of Law, Vermont Law School
Rachel Stevens, Professor of Law & Staff Attorney, Vermont Law School
Four years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, federal money to rebuild its electricity system is finally about to flow. But it may not deliver what islanders want.
- Monday, October 4, 2021