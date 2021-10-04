Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sarah Everard murder: the problem with the government's plan to make women 'feel' safer

By Tanya Beetham, Lecturer in Psychology, Teesside University
Emma Turley, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, CQUniversity Australia
Lisa Lazard, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, The Open University
Lois Catrin Donnelly, Associate Lecturer in Psychology, University of Worcester
Lucy Thompson, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Michigan State University
The murder of Sarah Everard has damaged public trust in the police, and has women in the UK seeking answers about their safety in public places.

A new government strategy continues to place the burden on women and girls to keep themselves safe, rather than addressing the causes of their lack of safety.

The strategy introduces a number of campaigns and proposals aimed at reducing violence against women and girls, supporting victims and pursuing perpetrators.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


