Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese citizen journalist held incommunicado after COVID reporting reappears

By Oiwan Lam
Share this article
Chinese citizen journalist Chen Qiushi has returned. But other citizen journalists covering the COVID-19 outbreak in China are still missing. Among them Zhang Zhan has been sentenced to four years imprisonment.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Dominic Perrottet is set to become the next premier of NSW. Who is he?
~ Why are males still the default subjects in medical research?
~ Explainer: with NSW facing 3 byelections, could the parliament be suspended to avoid government defeat?
~ Privatising the sky: drone delivery promises comfort and speed, but at a cost to workers and communities
~ Pentagon confirms "War Without End" not over
~ Labor retains clear Newspoll lead with voters approving of AUKUS; Perrottet set to be next NSW premier
~ NZ needs a more urgent vaccination plan — with nearly 80% now single-dosed, the majority will support it
~ NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro quits, as state government faces three byelections
~ Myanmar actress Mya Hnin Ye Lwin on her decision to join the anti-junta resistance
~ Campaign to brand Russian journalists and media ‘foreign agents’ picks up pace after elections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter