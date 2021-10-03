Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'It’s given me love': connecting women from refugee backgrounds with communities through art

By Mandy Hughes, Lecturer in sociology and social science course coordinator, Southern Cross University
Barbara Rugendyke, Adjunct Professor in Human Geography, Southern Cross University
Louise Whitaker, Senior Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Women from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria, Iraq and other countries are settling in regional Australian communities. Adjusting to life in a new home involves facing many challenges — but finding a sense of belonging can help the settlement process.

For those who have experienced trauma, including women from refugee backgrounds, creative arts can enhance well-being, improve…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


