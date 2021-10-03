Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Multibillion-dollar strategy with no end in sight: Australia's 'enduring' offshore processing deal with Nauru

By Savitri Taylor, Associate Professor, Law School, La Trobe University
Share this article
Nauru is receiving hundreds of millions of dollars from Australia annually to house 109 asylum seekers. The real purpose, though, is to ‘stand ready to receive new arrivals’.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Myanmar actress Mya Hnin Ye Lwin on her decision to join the anti-junta resistance
~ Campaign to brand Russian journalists and media ‘foreign agents’ picks up pace after elections
~ What happens when your brain looks at itself?
~ 'It’s given me love': connecting women from refugee backgrounds with communities through art
~ Better building standards are good for the climate, your health, and your wallet. Here's what the National Construction Code could do better
~ 3 ways the collapse of Evergrande will hurt the Australian economy
~ Health workers are among the COVID vaccine hesitant. Here's how we can support them safely
~ Myanmar actress Mya Hnin Ye Lwin talks about her decision to join the anti-junta resistance
~ Relations between Turkey and Russia: “It's complicated”
~ What the remastered queer film classic 'Working Girls' can teach us about sex work today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter