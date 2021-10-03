Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Relations between Turkey and Russia: “It's complicated”

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
On September 29, the leaders of two countries met in Russian Black Sea city of Sochi to discuss economic and strategic deals and their presence in conflict zones.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Myanmar actress Mya Hnin Ye Lwin on her decision to join the anti-junta resistance
~ Campaign to brand Russian journalists and media ‘foreign agents’ picks up pace after elections
~ What happens when your brain looks at itself?
~ 'It’s given me love': connecting women from refugee backgrounds with communities through art
~ Better building standards are good for the climate, your health, and your wallet. Here's what the National Construction Code could do better
~ Multibillion-dollar strategy with no end in sight: Australia's 'enduring' offshore processing deal with Nauru
~ 3 ways the collapse of Evergrande will hurt the Australian economy
~ Health workers are among the COVID vaccine hesitant. Here's how we can support them safely
~ Myanmar actress Mya Hnin Ye Lwin talks about her decision to join the anti-junta resistance
~ What the remastered queer film classic 'Working Girls' can teach us about sex work today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter