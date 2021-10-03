Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Finding a rare fossilized comb jelly reveals new gaps in the fossil record

By Richard Cloutier, Professor of Evolutionary Biology, Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
Christian Klug, Professor, Curator of the Palaentological Museum, University of Zurich
Mike Lee, Professor in Evolutionary Biology (jointly appointed with South Australian Museum), Flinders University
Share this article
Fossilized comb jellies, or ctenophores, are rare because the creatures are almost completely soft-bodied. Rare fossil finds are helping us learn more about ancient animals and evolution.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What the remastered queer film classic 'Working Girls' can teach us about sex work today
~ Canada's first-past-the-post electoral system highlights once again the need for reform
~ Why the NDP missed the boat in Québec during the federal election
~ I'm a pediatric brain surgeon and I'm concerned about the impact of delayed diagnoses on my patients due to COVID-19
~ Ranches won't solve farmer-herder conflicts in Ghana if they don't deal with root causes
~ Kenya's education goals face the challenges of affordability, traditions and COVID-19
~ Pasha 126: Four factors that make a graduate more employable
~ Ivorian cocoa farmers are beating a system to reduce child labour: Here's how
~ South Africa's massive 'sardine run' leads fish into an ecological trap
~ Animal rights activist in North Macedonia threatened after blowing the whistle on possible lion cub trafficking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter