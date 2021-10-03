Finding a rare fossilized comb jelly reveals new gaps in the fossil record
By Richard Cloutier, Professor of Evolutionary Biology, Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
Christian Klug, Professor, Curator of the Palaentological Museum, University of Zurich
Mike Lee, Professor in Evolutionary Biology (jointly appointed with South Australian Museum), Flinders University
Fossilized comb jellies, or ctenophores, are rare because the creatures are almost completely soft-bodied. Rare fossil finds are helping us learn more about ancient animals and evolution.
