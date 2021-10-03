Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya's education goals face the challenges of affordability, traditions and COVID-19

By Janerose Mutegi Kibaara, Lecturer of Education Management and Policy, Kenyatta University
More than a million students completed primary school in Kenya last year. All were expected to join high schools in early August under the country’s policy of ensuring 100% pupils transition from primary to high school.

A multiplicity of factors have held children back from moving to high school…


