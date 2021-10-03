Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ivorian cocoa farmers are beating a system to reduce child labour: Here's how

By Marine Jouvin, PhD Candidate in development economics, Université de Bordeaux
The evidence of child labour on cocoa farms in West Africa became public knowledge in the late 1990s. This followed press reports documenting the existence of hazardous child labour on cocoa farms. Pressure on the cocoa industry to end child labour has been growing ever since, particularly from civil society and more recently from both US and European regulators.

To meet consumer demand for more sustainable and ethical cocoa, the industry began using certification schemes in…


Read complete article

© The Conversation


