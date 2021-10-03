South Africa's massive 'sardine run' leads fish into an ecological trap
By Peter Teske, Professor of Marine Genomics, University of Johannesburg
Carl van der Lingen, Honorary Research Associate, University of Cape Town
Christopher David McQuaid, Distinguished Professor, Rhodes University
Luciano Beheregaray, Professor of Biodiversity Genomics, Flinders University
Sardines from the cold waters off South Africa’s Atlantic coast are attracted to cold water upwelling in the Indian Ocean. When the upwelling ends, they are trapped in water that is too warm for them.
- Sunday, October 3rd 2021