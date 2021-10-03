Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's massive 'sardine run' leads fish into an ecological trap

By Peter Teske, Professor of Marine Genomics, University of Johannesburg
Carl van der Lingen, Honorary Research Associate, University of Cape Town
Christopher David McQuaid, Distinguished Professor, Rhodes University
Luciano Beheregaray, Professor of Biodiversity Genomics, Flinders University
Sardines from the cold waters off South Africa’s Atlantic coast are attracted to cold water upwelling in the Indian Ocean. When the upwelling ends, they are trapped in water that is too warm for them.


