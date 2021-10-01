Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Illinois Should Protect Reproductive Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  People rally downtown for the Second Annual Women's March on January 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. © 2018 Scott Olson/Getty Images I had an abortion in the US state of Illinois as a young woman. I had support from friends and family, and I was able to access timely, compassionate care from a clinic 20 minutes from my home. I was treated with dignity and respect. It was the kind of abortion experience everyone should be able to have. But too many people in the US face difficult, and sometimes insurmountable, barriers accessing abortion care, which is why people…


