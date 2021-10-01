Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Affordable housing is a myth that worsens the housing crisis – but there is a fix

By Rachel Joy Bosler, PhD Candidate / Assistant Lecturer in Interdisciplinary Studies, University of Essex
The government has long promoted the idea that we can build our way out of the housing crisis. Startling numbers of empty homes suggest the problem isn’t one of scarcity but affordability


