Human Rights Observatory

William Morris – how a great thinker and poet was overlooked for his wallpaper

By Serena Trowbridge, Reader in Victorian Literature, Birmingham City University
The obituaries and reminiscences that followed the death of William Morris on October 3 1896 refer to him as a great poet, thinker and tireless worker in the service of humanity, securing his reputation as “the most all-round gifted man of the 19th century”. It is perhaps ironic, then, that he is largely only remembered for designs popular on wallpaper, tea-towels and high-street clothing.

Morris’s doctor stated that the cause of death was “simply being William Morris and having…


© The Conversation


